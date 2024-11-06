Sign up
Previous
85 / 365
Industrial building at night
Phot taken from the car while turning left in front of a well lit industrial building
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
0
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2221
photos
80
followers
79
following
23% complete
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
545
1117
1118
546
85
470
547
1119
Views
2
Album
Album#4
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
6th November 2024 7:21pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
night
,
car
,
building
,
industrial
,
darmstadt
