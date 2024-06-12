Previous
Hrair Sarkissian - the other side of silence by vincent24
46 / 365

Hrair Sarkissian - the other side of silence

I was much impressed by this photo project, which was one of the finalist of the deutsche Börse prize.

In The Other Side of Silence, Sarkissian reveals the muted wounds behind scenes of conflict.

50 photographs represent the lives of families whose loved ones unexpectedly “disappeared” during times of conflict. Sarkissian’s composite archive seeks to resuscitate the memory of those individuals “lost” to history—withheld from life or death, in Argentina, Bosnia, Brazil, Kosovo and Lebanon. Each photo show the place where the lost person was last seen by his relative.

