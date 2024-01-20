Previous
Next
Exhibition at Leica Welt in Wetzlar by vincent24
Photo 431

Exhibition at Leica Welt in Wetzlar

I live 1 hour away from the Leica camera manufacturing and historical site, in Wetzlar. They always have very nice photo exhibition there.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
128% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise