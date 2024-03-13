Sign up
Night Bloom: Bougainvillea Bathed in Light
A vibrant bougainvillea bush with purple flowers bursts forth from beside a building at night. The flowers are illuminated by a warm yellow light source, casting dramatic shadows and highlighting their delicate beauty.
13th March 2024
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Tags
night
,
light
,
shadows
,
wall
,
building
,
illumination
,
bougainvillea
,
purpleflowers
,
urbanlandscape
,
warmlight
,
nightbloom
