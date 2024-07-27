Sign up
Previous
Photo 489
Dancing Shadows
I came across this stunning installation while exploring Arles rencontre de la photographie. The intricate lattice immediately caught my eye, and I waited patiently for people to walk underneath, wanting to capture the scale.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Tags
photography
,
shadow
,
play
,
art
,
creativity
,
architectural
,
installation
,
arles
