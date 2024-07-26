Sign up
Photo 488
A details of the exhibition
Two of the photos that I exhibited after the workshop on portrait photography.
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2010
photos
74
followers
75
following
133% complete
481
482
483
484
485
486
487
488
58
447
487
1014
1015
1016
488
448
Views
5
Album
Others
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
26th July 2024 7:24pm
Tags
photo
,
photography
,
art
,
display
,
collage
,
workshop
,
exhibition
,
interaction
,
arles
,
subject-photographer
