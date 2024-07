Patterns of Life

As I wandered through the vibrant market of Arles, I was drawn to a stall overflowing with patterned fabrics. A customer, an older gentleman with a weathered face and salt-and-pepper beard, caught my eye. We chatted and I asked if I could photograph him, and he agreed, positioning himself naturally among his wares. I directed him to gaze slightly off-camera, capturing his contemplative expression amidst the tapestry of colors and patterns.