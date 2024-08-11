Sign up
Photo 493
Photo 493
Swans on the Landwehr Canal
Aerial view of swans gliding on the dark waters of the Landwehr Canal in Berlin
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
0
1
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
2035
photos
76
followers
78
following
135% complete
486
487
488
489
490
491
492
493
1028
1029
1030
1031
492
60
493
1032
Views
3
Fav's
1
Others
RICOH GR III
Taken
11th August 2024 11:31am
Public
Tags
nature
,
water
,
canal
,
abstract
,
serenity
,
swans
,
berlin
,
landwehr
