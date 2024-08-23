Sign up
Photo 501
Fleeting Memories
The poster’s serene image of a couple walking along the beach stood in stark contrast to the dense forest around me. With a soft click of the shutter, I captured the moment, that was blurring the line between fiction and reality.
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
0
0
Vincent
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2
Others
RICOH GR III
23rd August 2024 8:19pm
