Previous
Misty Melodies by vincent24
Photo 502

Misty Melodies

As night fell on the festival grounds, I aimed my camera at the illuminated tent stage. A floating balloon caught my eye, perfectly positioned in the hazy light beams.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
137% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise