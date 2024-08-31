Previous
Twilight Reflection by vincent24
Photo 508

Twilight Reflection

As dusk settled over the tranquil lake, a father and his son found solace in the fading light. They sat in companionable silence, watching the sky's muted hues mirror on the still water.
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
139% complete

Photo Details

