Previous
Diversity by vincent24
Photo 520

Diversity

I took this group photo with my smart phone during the conference. This photo was made to promote more diversity for the next conference.
19th September 2024 19th Sep 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
142% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise