Previous
Photo 1071
The Passenger
Photo taken while taking the bus transporting us from the conference center back to the hotel.
19th September 2024
19th Sep 24
0
1
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2122
photos
78
followers
79
following
293% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
19th September 2024 7:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
bus
,
scarf
,
veil
,
africa
,
coach
