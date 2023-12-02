Sign up
Beautiful still waters
The day started with frost and fog followed by a lovely sunny afternoon. A bit chilly but good to be on the water.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1950
photos
136
followers
100
following
382% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
2nd December 2023 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
kayak
