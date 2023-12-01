I’ve got mail

On a Thursday I play Pass the Pigs & Pigmania with 5 lovely 365rs. 3 from the USA, 1 from Canada and a fellow Brit. It is a fun time and we have some very interesting conversations. Yesterday we compared how we receive mail and agreed to share here on 365. As you can see my mail is hand delivered , it is popped through the letter box and either perches there or plops onto the porch floor.

Our post lady is so lazy she drives a van parks up delivers to 5 homes then moves her van a few metres and repeats this for our entire road. All of the houses are in close proximity and she regularly blocks our drive while delivering to our neighbours.

To post a letter we need to go to a good old British red post box or post office.