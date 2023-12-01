Previous
I've got mail
I’ve got mail

On a Thursday I play Pass the Pigs & Pigmania with 5 lovely 365rs. 3 from the USA, 1 from Canada and a fellow Brit. It is a fun time and we have some very interesting conversations. Yesterday we compared how we receive mail and agreed to share here on 365. As you can see my mail is hand delivered , it is popped through the letter box and either perches there or plops onto the porch floor.
Our post lady is so lazy she drives a van parks up delivers to 5 homes then moves her van a few metres and repeats this for our entire road. All of the houses are in close proximity and she regularly blocks our drive while delivering to our neighbours.
To post a letter we need to go to a good old British red post box or post office.
Susan Wakely

Mags ace
Very nice capture of how you receive mail and I love the narrative!
December 1st, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Wish we did! Our local office is so bad lately we are lucky if we get one delivery a week. I love getting post. Nice image
December 1st, 2023  
Kathryn M
How nice to meet up with other 365rs. Not played pass the pigs for over 30 years (when the kids were young and in our motorhome!)
December 1st, 2023  
