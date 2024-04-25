Previous
Waiting patiently by wakelys
Photo 618

Waiting patiently

This is a common sight day and night as ships wait to enter the harbour.
One for my get pushed challenge to capture transport at night
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Susan Wakely

Mags ace
Lovely shot and different!
April 24th, 2024  
Kartia ace
Very thoughtful response for the challenge.
April 24th, 2024  
katy ace
Awesome! I like the composition, the lights, and the reflection. FAV
April 24th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
What a great capture!
April 24th, 2024  
