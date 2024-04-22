Sign up
Previous
Photo 1537
Transport 22
Rounding up the trollies so that more shoppers can to their shopping and take it the the car.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
shopping
,
trollies
,
30-shots2024
Diana
ace
Oh Susan this just cracked me up! You are finding the most amazing modes of transport :-)
April 22nd, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
I love all the different "transports" you're finding. The legs of these carts make a great pattern.
April 22nd, 2024
