A field of lacy phacelia by wakelys
Photo 1605

A field of lacy phacelia

Lacy phacelia is a member of the Borage family.
The motorbike is not ours but was parked for a photo opportunity.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Mags ace
Wow! How beautiful.
June 29th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous pov
June 29th, 2024  
