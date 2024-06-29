Sign up
Photo 1605
A field of lacy phacelia
Lacy phacelia is a member of the Borage family.
The motorbike is not ours but was parked for a photo opportunity.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
iPhone 15 Pro
29th June 2024 2:46pm
flower
field
motorbike
lacy-phacelia
Mags
ace
Wow! How beautiful.
June 29th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous pov
June 29th, 2024
