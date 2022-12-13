Previous
Colored quarters?! by warrenh
13 / 365

Colored quarters?!

Did you know from 1999 to 2008 they added color to the back of the state quarters? I did not. 🤷‍♂️ A very thoughtful coworker gave me one of her extra coins. 🙏
(It has been pointed out to me that it’s a third party that did this, not the mint.)
