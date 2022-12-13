Sign up
13 / 365
Colored quarters?!
Did you know from 1999 to 2008 they added color to the back of the state quarters? I did not. 🤷♂️ A very thoughtful coworker gave me one of her extra coins. 🙏
(It has been pointed out to me that it’s a third party that did this, not the mint.)
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
