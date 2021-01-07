Previous
The For-get-me-nots Of The Angels. by wendyfrost
The For-get-me-nots Of The Angels.

January word-Poetry.
Silently,one by one, in the infinite meadows of Heaven,
Blossomed the lovely stars ,
The for-get-me-nots of the angels .

Evangeline.
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

wendy frost

