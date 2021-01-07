Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1814
The For-get-me-nots Of The Angels.
January word-Poetry.
Silently,one by one, in the infinite meadows of Heaven,
Blossomed the lovely stars ,
The for-get-me-nots of the angels .
Evangeline.
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
3006
photos
81
followers
55
following
496% complete
View this month »
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
7th January 2021 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
flowers
,
stars
,
angel
,
poetry
,
for-get-me-nots
,
jan21words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close