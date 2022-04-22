Previous
Next
Look After the Pennies. by wendyfrost
Photo 2136

Look After the Pennies.

My entry for Flickr theme-" Piggy Bank" today .

I didn't have a piggy bank but my daughters post box tin is still here- it was once filled with sweeties.
Proverb.
Look after the pennies and the pounds will look after themselves.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
585% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
I remember the saying and what a delightful money box
April 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise