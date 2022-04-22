Sign up
Photo 2136
Look After the Pennies.
My entry for Flickr theme-" Piggy Bank" today .
I didn't have a piggy bank but my daughters post box tin is still here- it was once filled with sweeties.
Proverb.
Look after the pennies and the pounds will look after themselves.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
1
0
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3356
photos
96
followers
49
following
585% complete
2129
2130
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
2136
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
22nd April 2022 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
money
,
pennies
,
penny
,
letter
,
savings
,
piggy-bank
,
post-box
,
money-box
Judith Johnson
I remember the saying and what a delightful money box
April 22nd, 2022
