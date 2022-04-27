Previous
White Avalanche by wendyfrost
Photo 2144

White Avalanche

A beautiful clematis seen at the Garden Centre named White Avalanche. It was a wow moment for me .
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

wendy frost

Beryl Lloyd ace
Simply delightful ! -- all those perfect and pure blooms ! fav
April 27th, 2022  
