Photo 2186
Sunshine Faces.
I loved these little flowers and had to buy one I think they look like happy little sunshine faces.
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3406
photos
93
followers
50
following
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
2184
2185
2186
Views
14
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
9th June 2022 9:09am
Tags
flower
,
orange
,
sunshine
,
bidens
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such cheerful happy little faces - and full of joy !
June 15th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
What pretty patterns and colours. I have not seen these before
June 15th, 2022
