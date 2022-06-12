Previous
Sunshine Faces. by wendyfrost
Photo 2186

Sunshine Faces.

I loved these little flowers and had to buy one I think they look like happy little sunshine faces.
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

wendy frost

@wendyfrost
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such cheerful happy little faces - and full of joy !
June 15th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
What pretty patterns and colours. I have not seen these before
June 15th, 2022  
