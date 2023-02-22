Sign up
Photo 2352
Tulip.
One tulip flower from a bunch I bought they died before they opened.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
4
4
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3613
photos
95
followers
48
following
645% complete
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
14th February 2023 3:27pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
red
,
flower
,
orange
,
tulip
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oh, what a shame, such a colourful tulip bud ,beautifully captured fav
February 28th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
So warm and rich, instant fav ❤️
February 28th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so pretty
February 28th, 2023
Heather
ace
Oh, Wendy! This is so beautiful! Love your close-up of this warm orange and red tulip bulb! Fav! (They died before they opened...? I wonder why)
February 28th, 2023
