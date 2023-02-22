Previous
Tulip. by wendyfrost
Tulip.

One tulip flower from a bunch I bought they died before they opened.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

wendy frost

Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Oh, what a shame, such a colourful tulip bud ,beautifully captured fav
February 28th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
So warm and rich, instant fav ❤️
February 28th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so pretty
February 28th, 2023  
Heather ace
Oh, Wendy! This is so beautiful! Love your close-up of this warm orange and red tulip bulb! Fav! (They died before they opened...? I wonder why)
February 28th, 2023  
