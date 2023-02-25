Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2353
Seed Heads in Winter.
A flying visit to Ferry Meadows where I met up with my daughter son- in- law and granddaughter for lunch. Nice to get out for a while but very cold sitting in a wheel chair.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3611
photos
95
followers
48
following
644% complete
View this month »
2346
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
24th February 2023 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
dead
,
seed-heads
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The sky behind is so pretty- it really makes the silhouette of the flowers look nice. Good shot!
February 27th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Love the pov, light
February 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close