Seed Heads in Winter. by wendyfrost
Seed Heads in Winter.

A flying visit to Ferry Meadows where I met up with my daughter son- in- law and granddaughter for lunch. Nice to get out for a while but very cold sitting in a wheel chair.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

wendy frost

Ann H. LeFevre ace
The sky behind is so pretty- it really makes the silhouette of the flowers look nice. Good shot!
February 27th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Love the pov, light
February 27th, 2023  
