Photo 2437
Carried on the wind.
A few purple poppies appearing in my garden I think the seed must have been blown here by the wind.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
4th July 2023 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
poppy
