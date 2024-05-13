Sign up
Photo 2576
Hello There.
Half and Half.
After my dentist appointment yesterday we called into the park for a cup of tea and a cake as it was such a lovely day we we went for a walk to find some squirrels .
13th May 2024
13th May 24
1
2
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3835
photos
87
followers
41
following
706% complete
2570
2571
2572
2573
2574
2575
2576
2577
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
13th May 2024 1:58pm
Tags
tree
,
squirrel
,
animal
,
trunk
,
mayhalf-2024
Casablanca
ace
Tee hee, peekaboo!
May 14th, 2024
