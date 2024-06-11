Previous
Another Ginger visitor. by wendyfrost
Another Ginger visitor.

Another visiting cat I don't know where this one lives but he arrived with the other two cats in the hope of a few treats.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

wendy frost

@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022.
Beryl Lloyd ace
They have found out about the open snack bar you have there Wendy - a lovely cat ! fav
June 12th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice shot :)
June 12th, 2024  
