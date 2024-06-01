Sign up
Previous
Photo 2596
A Great Granddaughter for Me.
The precious gift of a Great Granddaughter born on June 1st 2024 weight 5Ib 3oz.
A few problems caesarean section and an operation straight after birth. Mummy Daddy and Baby are all doing well. Photos -Bill, My Granddaughter Bethany and my daughter Michelle.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
0
0
Tags
baby
,
pink
,
daddy
,
nanny
,
mummy
,
newborn.
