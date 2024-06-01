Previous
A Great Granddaughter for Me. by wendyfrost
Photo 2596

A Great Granddaughter for Me.

The precious gift of a Great Granddaughter born on June 1st 2024 weight 5Ib 3oz.

A few problems caesarean section and an operation straight after birth. Mummy Daddy and Baby are all doing well. Photos -Bill, My Granddaughter Bethany and my daughter Michelle.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

wendy frost

