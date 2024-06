No Mow May.

My lawn in No Mow May.

No one had time to be able to come and mow my lawn in may so I went with the trend of leaving it the whole month . Now it will have to be strimmed before it can be mowed. Although it was nice to see the grasses in seed and the dandelions and daisies flowering. My garden is starting to look like a jungle with overgrown bushes and hedge and weeds where there should be my favourite plants in flower.