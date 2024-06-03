Previous
Pink Daisies for Pippa . by wendyfrost
Photo 2598

Pink Daisies for Pippa .

Pink Daisies for my week of pink to celebrate my new Great granddaughter.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

wendy frost

@wendyfrost
Denise Wood
Absolutely beautiful :) fav
June 11th, 2024  
