Just Swanning Around. by wendyfrost
Just Swanning Around.

Swan Lake in pink for my new Great Granddaughter.
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

wendy frost

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Absolutely fabulous image. Love it!
June 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
June 12th, 2024  
