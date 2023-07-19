Previous
Next
Looking For A Mouse. by wendyfrost
Photo 2444

Looking For A Mouse.

Fluffy comes to visit me every day now and he was very pleased to have a stroll around the garden with me. He loves the jungle area at the bottom which is need of a good tidy up.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
669% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
What a lovely new friend you have in Fluffy! - Such a beauty - fav
July 21st, 2023  
JackieR ace
I rescued one in our hallway this morning The Lodger Cat cought, feisty thing, tried to jump out of the container into the cat's paws!
July 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise