Damsel fly by wendyfrost
Photo 2459

Damsel fly

A Damsel fly in the grass it's tiny body with shades of blue and turquoise colours and it also has beautiful transparent wings. It appears that they have existed for three hundred million years.
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

wendy frost

Beryl Lloyd ace
What a beauty ! what a lovely find and capture -- such gorgeous colour!
August 14th, 2023  
