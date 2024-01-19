Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2518
Crowned.
My photo for Friday's Flickr theme -Tealight Holder.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3777
photos
84
followers
45
following
690% complete
View this month »
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
2518
2519
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
19th January 2024 6:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candle
,
crown
,
tea-light
Heather
ace
A pretty shot, Wendy! I love how you captured the light of the candle coming through the spaces in the crown! And nice sparkly bokeh, too! Fav
January 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close