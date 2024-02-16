Sign up
Previous
Photo 2533
Fabric Texture.
My photo for Flickr today- Fabric Texture.
I used my lovely soft and fluffy poncho which was a birthday present in December from my daughter.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3791
photos
85
followers
43
following
2526
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
2533
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
16th February 2024 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
fluffy
,
colours
,
texture
,
soft
Casablanca
ace
Soooo snuggly
February 16th, 2024
