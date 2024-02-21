Previous
A Summer Flower in Winter. by wendyfrost
Photo 2540

A Summer Flower in Winter.

A lovely scabious flower wide open in the garden centre.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

wendy frost

ace
Casablanca ace
Ooh I think of this as a Summer flower. How nice to see it
February 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
