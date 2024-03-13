Previous
Brunch. by wendyfrost
Brunch.

A lovely day out with my childhood friend to a local shopping complex but first a cup of tea and Strawberry stack with pancakes, Greek yogurt, blueberries and maple syrup.
wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
Agnes ace
Wow that’s delicious
March 15th, 2024  
Zilli
Miam, miam
March 15th, 2024  
