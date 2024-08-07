Previous
Have you nearly finished mum 🤣🤣 by wendystout
Have you nearly finished mum 🤣🤣

Taking the opportunity to get a bit of grooming done while he’s relaxing ☺️
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Wendy Stout

Judith Johnson ace
Super sharp close-up
August 7th, 2024  
