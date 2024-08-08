Sign up
Photo 542
Hand picked with love
My little vase says it all… a gift from one of the girls who came for coffee croissants and chats today… cut fresh from her garden 🌺
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Liz Gooster
ace
Such a colourful and harmonious image.
August 8th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Lovely sweet peas.
August 8th, 2024
carol white
ace
Very pretty
August 8th, 2024
