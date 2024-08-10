Previous
Found it by wendystout
Found it

So funny to watch Zeus yesterday bury his chew in the border…he covered it up and then sat in the flower bed guarding it… today he was straight over to dig it up 🤣🤣 funny clever dog 🐶
Wendy Stout

carol white
Very cute
August 11th, 2024  
