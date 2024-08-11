Previous
Perfect evening by wendystout
Perfect evening

Puppy happy with his chew… and me with a glass of wine
As recommended by @frodob and @nigelrogers🤣🤣🍷
Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
