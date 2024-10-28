Sign up
Let there be light
Can’t believe how much light on the garden… the tree surgeons did a fantastic job today… what a team… 3 guys were up the trees so quickly and 2 guys working on the ground… fab work
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Corinne C
ace
A great collage of your lovely garden
October 28th, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful garden. Tree surgeons are fascinating to watch aren't they.
October 28th, 2024
