Previous
Let there be light by wendystout
Photo 620

Let there be light

Can’t believe how much light on the garden… the tree surgeons did a fantastic job today… what a team… 3 guys were up the trees so quickly and 2 guys working on the ground… fab work
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
169% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A great collage of your lovely garden
October 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful garden. Tree surgeons are fascinating to watch aren't they.
October 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise