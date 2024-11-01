Previous
The last bloom by wendystout
Photo 624

The last bloom

These flowers have been beautiful in my garden for weeks and now I’m hoping that they continue to add some colour throughout the grey season… I’m going to let them dry out and see what happens
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Wendy Stout

Beverley ace
Love this glistening display… gorgeousness
November 1st, 2024  
