Photo 560
Puppy playtime
A lovely surprise visit from my step son and his family… I think they came to see Zeus really 🤣🤣 but I don’t mind
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Babs
ace
Zeus is going to be very popular isn't he.
August 29th, 2024
