Fast becoming our favourite walk he’s doing so well on the lead now… even tried a couple of off lead sessions too going great so long as I have the special treats 🤣🤣
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Wendy Stout

ace
Babs ace
He is so well behaved isn't he.
August 29th, 2024  
