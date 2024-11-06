Previous
‘Same place’ month 11 by wendystout
‘Same place’ month 11

Looking rather grey this month but nice to see the ducks in the distance
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Wendy Stout

bkb in the city ace
Nice shot
November 9th, 2024  
