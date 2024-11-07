Previous
Autumnal walks by wendystout
Photo 630

Autumnal walks

Bridgewater canal, enjoying giving Zeus some freedom with some off the lead walking and practicing his recall… doing really well 😅 but not letting him off near the ducks 🦆 I don’t fancy fishing him out of the canal
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Wendy Stout

