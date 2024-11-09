Previous
Nice surprise 🌹 by wendystout
Nice surprise 🌹

A beautiful bouquet of flowers from a friend I haven’t seen for ages… it might be over a year since we met up but within seconds it was like yesterday… hopefully we won’t leave it so long next time
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
