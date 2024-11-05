Sign up
Previous
Photo 628
Finally finished something
I lost my knitting mojo but hopefully it’s back again… just needed a simple mindless project to get me going again
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
Wendy Stout
@wendystout
2024 and I can't believe that I'm now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it's been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Diana
That looks fabulous, I love the tones.
November 7th, 2024
